Bristow Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the intersection of the Prince William Parkway and Balls Ford Road in Manassas (20109) to investigate a single vehicle crash on January 17 at 7:47 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on the Prince William Parkway approaching Balls Ford Road, when the driver of the vehicle struck a traffic light pole at the intersection. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Alcohol use is not believed to be a factor in the collision. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the 2005 Toyota Camry was identified as Nicole Alloua Gnangni Felix, 58, of Bristow

