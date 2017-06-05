Bryan Yu Sentenced for Voluntary Manslaughter of Bristow Woman

Bryan Christopher Yu, 33, of Ashburn was sentenced to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter, May 5, for the killing Linh Ti Pham, 26, of Bristow.

Pham was shot in her car at approximately 5:30 p.m., Nov. 6, 2016, in the Virginia Gateway Promenade parking lot near Bubbles Salon where she worked.

Yu, the father of Linh’s young daughter, was the prime suspect. They were scheduled for a child support hearing the next day.

According to court records, Yu was originally charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in a Felony and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Murder.

Yu entered an Alford plea bargain to receive a guilty charge for Voluntary Manslaughter, a lesser charge. The other charges were then dismissed.

According to the Alford plea, Yu did not have to admit guilt, but acknowledged there is enough evidence for him to likely be convicted.

Pham’s family agreed to the plea bargain despite knowing that 10 years is the maximum sentence Yu could receive.

A friend close to the family said they was unhappy about it, saying “ten years is nothing for taking someone’s life.” However, she said the family did not want to risk Yu going free and having access to his daughter.

The friend believes there was ample evidence to link Yu to the crime, but most of it was not admissible in court.

At the trial, the family was upset. The mother made a statement while Yu did not.

