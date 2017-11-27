Burglar Steals Firearms from Bristow Residence

Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 12900 block of Crews Court in Bristow to investigate a burglary, Sunday at 10:42 a.m.

The homeowner reported to police that the burglary occurred between 5 p.m. November 21 and 10:30 a.m. November 26.

“The investigation revealed that entry was made into the home through the front door that was found damaged,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

A ring and multiple firearms were reported missing.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.