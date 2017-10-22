Burglar Steals Jewelry from Gainesville Home

Prince William Police Officers responded to an apartment located in the 14700 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville to investigate a burglary, October 19 at 6:03 p.m.

The investigation revealed the burglary occurred between 10:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

“Entry into the apartment appeared to have been made through an unsecured window,” said police spokesman, Officer Nathan Probus. “Jewelry, medications and a camera were reported missing.”

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

