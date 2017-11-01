Burglary Reported at Gainesville Pizza Restaurant

Prince William Police Officers responded to Joe’s Pizza & Subs located at 14085 Dave’s Store Lane in Gainesville to investigate a burglary, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.

The investigation revealed the burglary occurred around 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28.

“Video surveillance showed an unknown man enter the business and approached the cash register. The suspect damaged the register before taking an undisclosed amount of money and leaving,” said police spokesperson, Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

There were no signs of forced entry said Perok. Entry is believed to have been made through a front window.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.