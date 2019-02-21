Candland Announces He Will Run Again for Gainesville Supervisor

Submitted by Pete Candland

GAINESVILLE, VA — Supervisor Pete Candland (R) announced his intent to seek re-election as the Supervisor to the Gainesville Magisterial District in the upcoming 2019 elections.

“Representing you and the families of the Gainesville District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Candland in an email to supporters. “When you elected me in 2011, I committed to you that I would fight to keep taxes as low as possible and ensure that taxpayer funds were focused on the core responsibilities of government: transportation, public safety, and education.”

Candland believes himself to be a strong advocate for financial accountability and transparency while at the same time pushing for increases in education and transportation funding.

He names as his chief accomplishments as reforms in government accountability; investments in critical infrastructure; reining in an out-of-control spending trajectory; forcing Dominion to bury their power-lines along I-66; and protecting the Gainesville District from further overdevelopment.”

Should he be reelected, he plans to continue to support schools and infrastructure without overtaxing residents.

“We currently we have the largest average class sizes in the Commonwealth, underpaid teachers, congested roads that deprive workers of valuable time with their families, and unrealistic spending habits that have overburdened taxpayers,” said Candland. “My goal is to continue to build a coalition on the board that will enact fiscally responsible policies that are needed to re-prioritize our spending and stop dramatic tax increases.”

He also intends to hold the Prince William County School Administration accountable for its actions. In 2018, Candland met with dozens of teachers and parents from across Prince William County who expressed their concern about the policies of the school administration when it came to the fair treatment of students and teachers, communications with parents and accusations of retribution for criticism.

He hopes residents will support his candidacy.

“I express my sincere appreciation for all the support that the citizens of the Gainesville District have provided to me and my family, and I will continue to work hard to represent them and earn their trust,” he said.

Since being elected, Pete Candland has made news by accomplishing the following:

eliminating the Supervisor’s discretionary funds,

reforming the County proffer system to require developers to pay more,

focusing efforts to reduce class sizes by passing an annual student reduction grant,

securing funding to expand the size of the new Western High School while dedicated more than $11 million toward Eastern Elementary School improvements,

leading the fight against the Bi-County Parkway and removing it from the County’s comprehensive plan,

reducing the County’s carryover budget,

introducing a push to hold drug manufacturers accountable for their part in the opioid epidemic,

standing up against a School Administration and their unfair treatment of students and teachers,

defeating the baseball stadium deal that would have burdened taxpayers with a $90 million-dollar obligation,

forcing Dominion Power to bury their power-lines along I-66,

and fighting for greater transparency and accountability for the Board of Supervisors.

In October, Ann Wheeler announced she would be running for Supervisor of the Gainesville Magisterial District on the Democratic ticket.

There was previous chatter that Candland might decide to run for Senator Richard “Dick” Blacks seat, representing 13th District in the Virginia General Assembly.

This is not an endorsement for either candidate.

