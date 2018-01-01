Car Thieves Flee Following Haymarket Crash

A stolen car crashed at Route 55 and Cartharpin Road in Haymarket, New Years Eve night. Two suspects fled on foot.

The Haymarket Police Department reported that they responded to the scene of a vehicle crash at Route 55 and Catharpin Road, Sunday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m.

“We had two suspects in a stolen vehicle flee from us earlier and crash at that location,” said a police spokesperson.

Haymarket Police had K-9 trying tracking them, and told residents and others to avoid the area if possible.

As of 1:30 a.m. Monday, police said they have not yet been able to locate the suspects.

People should be on the lookout and not walk in the area overnight.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Those with information should call the Haymarket Police Department.

For non-emergencies needing a Police response in Haymarket, call 703-792-6500. The call may be directed through the Prince William County call center.

