Carter Beats Miller in 50th District

Democrat Lee Carter, beat incumbent Republican Jackson Miller in the Virginia 50th District House of Delegates race, Nov. 7, 2017.

The 50th District includes parts of Bristow and the City of Manassas.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections 93.75 percent of the vote has been reported.

Candidate Votes Percent 10,850 54.51% 9,037 45.40% 18 0.09%

Carter, largely a newcomer to politics, is an IT specialist who lives in the City of Manassas. Lee served five years of service in the United States Marine Corps.

Carter worked as a community activist in Manassas, focusing on affordable housing and worker protection. He ran on a progressive platform and even advocated for Virginia to adopt a single-payer health insurance model. A key issue to Carter’s campaign was medicaid expansion.

Miller, a local realtor, business owner and former police officer, served served in House GOP leadership as the Majority Whip since 2012. He has represented the 50th district since 2006.

Miller’s public service record began long before his election to the House of Delegates. He has served as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve, before going on to a career in law enforcement as a police officer in both Arlington and Prince William Counties. Miller was also a member of the Manassas City Council from 2004-2006.

Currently, Delegate Miller is the partial-owner of Crossroads Realtors in Manassas, a boutique real estate firm that employs nearly 30 agents. He is also a real estate investor who owns and manages residential rental properties.

Miller recently ran for Clerk of Court and lost to Democrat Jacqueline Smith, a local attorney.

The election appears to be a big win for Prince William Democrats with Danica Roem taking the 13th District, and Hala Ayala winning the 51st District.

