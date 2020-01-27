CDC Tests Clear 2 Virginians of Coronavirus

UPDATE: Virginia Department of Health Announces Two Patients Under Investigation Test Negative for Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

By Virginia Dept. of Health

(Richmond, Va.) – The Virginia Department of Health has received test results for the two Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) for Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the Central Region of Virginia.

The results from testing performed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were negative, indicating that the two individuals do not have the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection.

Test results for a Patient Under Investigation in the Northern Region of Virginia are expected to be received later this week. At this time, Virginia continues to have no confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

VDH will continue to work with the CDC and local partners to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in Virginia.

According to various news reports, the Northern Virginia patient may be a student at George Mason University. The university released a statement, Sunday. (Not attributed to VDH)

VDH Investigates Possible Incidents of Novel Coronavirus in the State

Previously released by the Virginia Dept. of Health

The Virginia Department of Health is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (termed “2019-nCoV”) that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and which continues to expand.

Chinese health officials have reported hundreds of infections with 2019-nCoV in China, including outside of Hubei Province. Infections with 2019-nCoV also are being reported in a growing number of countries internationally, including the United States, where the first 2019-nCoV infection was detected in a traveler returning from Wuhan on January 21, 2020.

Early on, many of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread.

However, a growing number of patients reportedly have not had exposure to animal markets, suggesting person-to-person spread is occurring. At this time, it’s unclear how easily or sustainably this virus is spreading between people. The latest situation summary updates are available on CDC’s 2019 Novel Coronavirus Webpage.

