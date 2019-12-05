Centreville Motorist Crashes into Construction Workers on I-66, Flees Scene
The Virginia State Police responded to a crash within a Highway Work Zone in the westbound lanes of I-66 at Quincy Street near Exit 72 in Arlington County, Thursday, Dec. 5 at 12:29 a.m.
There were three occupants in the GMC, two of which fled the scene on foot, and were apprehended within minutes with the assistance of Arlington Police.
The driver was arrested and charged with a DUI. He injured a total of eight people in the accident, included his own passengers.
After an investigation, he received further charges.
A GMC Yukon traveling west on I–66 swerved into the active Work Zone and struck six highway construction workers. The vehicle continued off the right side of the I–66 and crashed into a light pole.
The driver of the Yukon, Kevin L. Blyther, 44, of Centreville, Va., has been charged with driving while intoxicated, one felony count for failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving an injury and one count of driving on a suspended/revoked license. Blyther is being held at the Arlington County Adult Detention Center.
