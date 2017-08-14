Chairman Stewart Blames Left for Charlottesville Violence

Corey Stewart, Chairman of the Prince William Board of Supervisors, said the left bears equal blame in the tragic events that unfolded in Charlottesville, over the weekend.

“Where is the condemnation of the violence perpetrated by the left in Charlottesville?” he asked on a Facebook Post prefacing a live video, he posted Aug. 13.

After denouncing bigotry and violence, President Trump said the division had been going on for a long time and that people were wrong “on both sides.”

Stewart went further, blaming liberals participating in the Charlottesville counter-protest.

“Clearly half of that violence was committed by left wingers,” said Stewart in the video. “But no one is condemning the left wing; why is that?”

Stewart was responding to the “Unite the Right” rally, Aug. 12, in which alleged domestic terrorist and white supremacist James Field of Ohio ran over a group of 20 plus citizens with is car.

Citizen activist Heather Heyer, 32 of Virginia, died as a result of her injuries. Virginia Police Officers Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 40, and Trooper-Pilot M.M. Bates, 48, died in a helicopter crash as they were responding to the violence.

The rally led by white supremacists was aimed at preserving the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The left responded with a counter protest, and at points the two groups clashed violently.

Stewart, who is currently hopes to run for the U.S. Senate on the Republican ticket, previously ran in the governor’s primary to represent the Republican Party. He made the preservation of the Gen. Lee statue a central message of his campaign, calling out those who would destroy history, as he explained it, and criticizing northerners who spoke against southern heritage.

According to various media sources, Stewart previously met with Jason Kessler, the blogger who organized the “Unite the Right” rally, at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville. Stewart also attended a news event with Kessler and Isaac Smith, both founders of Unity and Security for America, a white nationalists group.

Before running for governor, Stewart served as Donald Trump’s Virginia campaign manager in Virginia. As chairman, Stewart empowered county police to send to ICE previously arrested illegal or undocumented immigrants.

Stewart has branded himself as an outlandish conservative politician especially since the Trump campaign. Claiming to be “Trump before Trump;” he promised a “vicious” campaign against Sen. Kaine, and compared the national media to “ISIS.”

Since the events in Charlottesville, Stewart said that the right does not need to denounce the white supremacists because they are not conservatives but part of the “far far right.” He said denouncing them only plays in the left’s hands.

He said the expectations from the media and others are imbalanced, saying the right is expected to apologize for their fringe groups, but the liberals are not.“What you never hear is the violence committed by the left…including some political officials even after the Governor said they had to leave.”

Other Republicans have strongly disavowed the “Unite the Right” and other supremacists’ groups.

While the supremacists aligned themselves with Nazis, burned KKK style torches, carried Confederate flags and chanted anti-Semitic comments, Stewart alleged that the left wore communist Russia apparel.

“Thirty to fifty million people were murdered by Joseph Stalin” said Stewart.

Last time white supremacist groups gathered in Charlottesville, many expected that Stewart would make a statement, and even drop out of the governor’s race. Instead he denounced the liberal media, and his opponent, Ed Gillespie.

In a previous video in which Stewart responded to the violence in Charlottesville, Stewart claims that Kaine applauded his son Linwood Michael Kaine for committing at a pro-Trump rally and that Democrats had applauded the attack on Congressman Steve Scalise.

