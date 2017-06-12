Chantilly Man Assaulted by Mob in Haymarket

Prince William Officers responded to investigate a fight at a residence in the 3400 block of James Madison Highway in Haymarket, June 10 at 3 a.m.

“The investigation revealed that there was a large party at the residence when a fight broke out,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus. “During the encounter, the victim, a 21-year-old man of Chantilly, was assaulted by several unknown men.”

The parties eventually separated and the victim responded to a local hospital with serious injuries then contacted police. The investigation continues.

Police described the incident a “malicious wounding” and “assault by mob.”

Those involved in the incident described above should be considered innocent until proven guilty. The incident was detailed in the Prince William Crime Report dated June 11, 2017.

