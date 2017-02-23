Citizens’ Groups Call for Congressional Representatives to Hold Town Halls

Citizens’ groups have recently put increased pressure on lawmakers to hold public town hall meetings in Northern Virginia; they have even scheduled their own citizen-led town hall for Friday evening.

Indivisible NoVa West is a local chapter of a national movement. The group includes liberals and progressives. Many of the participants have never been politically active before but felt they needed to respond to the recent presidential election.

The group formed on a very grass roots level. Branching off a from Indivisible VA District 10, a “steering committee” met and decided to start a group representing mainly western Prince William and Manassas. Members found NoVA West Indivisible one month ago, and today, they have attracted nearly 600 members via Facebook.

Cher Muzyk, Facebook administrator of the group, wants people to know that they are all volunteers. “We really feel the ground swell of grass roots activism. It’s happening,” she said. They are participating on their own time because they feel strongly about the cause.

“We are not organized by anyone, backed by anyone or paid by anyone,” she said, adding that are vetted, and are one hundred percent peaceful and respectful.

Indivisible groups all around the country encourage members to research congressional issues and call their representatives to voice their concerns. Indivisible NoVa West is no different. According to Muzyk, residents concerns include so many topics such as the Affordable Care Act, immigrants, refugees, public schools, the environment, transparency and ethics in government.

This week, congress is on break and representatives have the opportunity to return to their districts and meet with their constituents. Across the nation, there has been an increased call throughout the nation for representatives to hold local town hall meetings.

In Northern Virginia, Indivisible has been calling out for public town halls because they want more the opportunity to personally connect with their representatives.

“I have asked several times [for my representative to hold a town hall,] said Muzyk.

Lawmakers, such as Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (R-10th District) and Congressman Rob Wittman (R-1st District), have instead scheduled teleconferences where thousands of residents can listen at once. Comstock already held one, and Wittman is asking residents to sign up for one of many he intends to hold.

However, Muzyk and her group insist teleconferences are not good enough.

“Why it is really important [to have in-person meetings] is for that face to face contact,” she said. “We want to be able to show them our passion, share our personal stories with them and have those stories stay with them when casting their votes.”

In response to a lack of in-person town halls, residents held a 50 person protest outside Wittman’s Stafford office, Tuesday. On Wednesday, NoVa West members gathered in Old Town Manassas where Comstock allegedly attended a Rotary Club meeting.

To force the issue, residents have even scheduled a town hall meeting for Comstock in Sterling, calling it a “Citizen-Led Town Hall to Proceed with Open Invitation for Rep. Comstock to Attend.”

The meeting will take place Friday evening at the Sterling Community Center whether Comstock chooses to attend or not. However, it is not entirely open to the public as the room only seats 150, and Indivisible groups advertised that tickets need to be reserved in advance.

Guy Potucek of Indivisible VA District 10 organized the citizen’s town hall. He said he felt the congresswoman tried to “dismiss and belittle” his group’s efforts during her recent teleconference, which made him more intent on planning the in-person meeting.

“We have worked hard to create a forum for respectful, productive and much-needed dialogue between the congresswoman and her constituents,” said Potucek. “Many of us have tried to schedule the small group meetings that she states she prefers, and none of us have had any success.”

Muzyk thinks it is possible representatives are hiding from their own constituents. “It’s disappointing,” she said, noting they should be responsive to their electorate not only before elections but throughout their tenure in congress.

Gregory Lemon a spokesperson for Rep. Wittman said the congressman aims to be responsive.

“Congressman Wittman always meets with constituents and constituent groups and welcomes their feedback regardless of whether they agree with him or not. He meets with constituents both in Washington and when he is working in the district,” Lemon said.

Recently, Wittman held two listening sessions as part of his “health care listening tour,” said Lemon. They allowed him to hear from local health care providers about what is and is not working within the health care system.

“Those conversations are key to his making informed decisions in Washington as the House works to repeal the failed portions of the ACA and replace it with reforms that expand health care choices, increase access to care and reduce costs,” Lemon said.

Lemons also acknowledges that Wittman has received thousands of messages from constituents.

“Since Jan 20, we have received nearly 10,000 comments from constituents via phone and email. In addition, we fielded more than 1,500 comments on Facebook. All of which are logged and passed along to Mr. Wittman. [Two weeks ago] we reached more than 56,000 constituents through various communications mediums – emails, updates, social, etc. The week before it was over 75,000.”

Comstock’s aide did not say when she would hold a town call but provided information on her previous teleconference.

Muzyk said congressional aides have been very courteous and responsive to her group.

“What I can say is their staffs have been very welcoming. They want to know what we want to talk about, and they are passing them on our thoughts to our representatives,” she said.

She hopes the representatives will make the effort to hear their concerns and not just “rubber stamp” the Trump administration’s agenda. If Congressman Wittman does not plan a public town hall, the group also intends to try to force his hand.

“We are going to try to plan one [in-person town hall for Wittman] for the spring recess. We are already looking at places,” she said.

