City of Manassas Declares State of Emergency

City of Manassas, VA . . . City Manager W. Patrick Pate has signed the Declaration of Local State of Emergency for the City of Manassas in response to the Centers for Disease Control’s new guidance on social distancing in groups of no more than 10 people to help slow the spread of COVID-19 or the Coronavirus.

The City of Manassas Declaration is effective as of 12 p.m. on March 17, 2020. This will allow the City to prioritize resources, seek intergovernmental resources, handle procurement issues, coordinate an effective response and work to help City residents respond to this pandemic emergency.

“We know folks are nervous during this crisis and we want to let them know that we are here with them through it all. Manassas City Police and Fire & Rescue will be on the job to help those in need. However, if what you need them for is not an emergency, please use social distancing methods and give them a call on the non-emergency line before you call 9-1-1.”

The following steps have been taken to date in the City of Manassas: • All City Council meetings have been canceled through April 1

• The Manassas Museum is closed.

• The Manassas Regional Airshow has been canceled as have events in Historic Downtown.

• The Runway 10K, 5K and fun run has been postponed.

• Bill payment can be completed online at www.manassascity.org/paymybill

• There will be no utility shut-offs during this time of crisis

• Trash and recycling will be collected on a regular basis at this time

The City is asking residents to call ahead before coming to any City building as we may be able to handle your request or concern over the phone. A list of phone numbers is available at www.manassascity.org on the COVID-19 tab.

Visit www.manassascity.org for more information on City cancellations and updates to City facilities and staff.

Residents are encouraged to follow the CDC’s recommendations and practice social distancing, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds at a

time, sneeze into a tissue and then throw it away, and if you know you are sick, stay home.

Stay Informed

The City of Manassas has a new text feature for folks to stay informed during this health emergency. Simply text the word CityHealth (all one word) to 888-777 to sign up for alerts.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.