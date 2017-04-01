Computer Stolen from Nokesville Business

The Prince William County Police are investigating a commercial burglary, which occurred at business located at 3471 Herring Lane in Nokesville.

According to the property manager, the incident occurred sometime between March 10 and March 12.

“The investigation revealed that there were no signs of forced entry,” police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus said. “A computer and printer were reported missing.”

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

