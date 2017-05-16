Comstock Calls Trump’s Meeting with Russians ‘Highly Troubling’

Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (R-Va 10th) said she is concerned that President Trump’s shared intelligence information with Russian officials.

May 16, her office sent out the following message to the media.

“Once again we are faced with inexplicable stories coming from the White House that are highly troubling. We need to have immediate classified briefings on what occurred at this meeting so that Congress can at least know as much as Russian leaders and know the impact on our national security, our allies, and our men and women protecting our country.”

Barbara Comstock, who represents Virginia’s 10th District that includes areas of Fairfax County, Haymarket and Gainesville, is one of the few Republicans to vote against the newly proposed Republican health care bill, which has progressed to the senate.

