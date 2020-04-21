Congressman Wittman Shares President’s 3-Phase Plan to Reopen Economy

A message from Congressman. Rob Wittman-R, Virginia’s 1st District Friend– It is undeniable, COVID-19 has upended our everyday lives and has left an indelible mark on our nation. It has impacted our health, economy, response systems, communities, and relationships. Over the past several months, we have been working together to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19, as well as address the impact of this virus on our economy. Economic recovery will be a huge part of getting back on track in the wake of Coronavirus – and that effort will take a lot planning and forward thinking to make sure our manufacturing sector, supply chains, and other businesses are prepared to re-open when the time comes and well-positioned to make up for the losses during the shutdown. President Donald Trump announced last Thursday his plan to “Open America Again.” The three-phased approach is a suggestion for governors across the country who are exploring ways to safely re-open businesses in their state. He also unveiled a new task force to begin laying out a roadmap to recovery that will return us back to prosperity. For personal behavior, the guidelines recommend that individuals continue to practice good hygiene. Washing hands with soap and water, disinfect surfaces, avoid touching your face. It also says to “strongly consider using face coverings while in public, and particularly when using mass transit.” For employers, the guidelines encourage all businesses to implement appropriate policies and industry best practices. Employers are expected to have a plan for social distancing, temperature checks, contract tracing, sanitation, and travel. Below I have listed an overview of the president’s three-phase plan to slowly and methodically reopen our nation’s economy in regions where that is feasible when the time comes, as determined by medical experts and a series of benchmarks determined by the administration. PHASE ONE

This would begin after a state sees 14 days of a decline in COVID-19 cases, as well as meets essential criteria. Vulnerable individuals stay home.

No groups of 10 or more in public places.

Minimize non-essential travel.

Work from home when possible, or return to work in phases.

Recommended to stay closed: Schools and youth activities, senior living facilities, large venues (movie theaters, sporting venues), elective surgeries, gyms, bars.

PHASE TWO

This would begin roughly a month after a state sees a continued decline in COVID-19 cases (no rebound), as well as meets essential criteria. Vulnerable individuals continue to stay home.

No groups of 50 or more in public places.

Non-essential travel can resume.

Work from home when feasible in business operations.

Schools and organized youth activities (i.e. summer camps) can reopen.

Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals still prohibited.

Large venues (churches, restaurants, movie theaters) reopen.

Elective surgeries can resume, as clinically appropriate.

Gyms maintaining social distancing can reopen.

Bars can operate with diminished occupancy capacity.

PHASE THREE

Approximately six weeks after a state sees a continued decline in COVID-19 cases (no rebounds), as well as meets essential criteria. Vulnerable individuals may now resume public interactions, while practicing social distancing.

Low risk populations should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.

Employers can implement normal working operations, no longer requiring telecommuting.

Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals resume.

Large venues, bars, and gyms, can operate as normal while maintaining high sanitation standards and limited physical distancing. For the whole document visit the White House website. I support President Trump's initiative to begin laying out a roadmap to recovery that will return us back to prosperity. The time will come again when our nation is back to full economic capacity, and the time to prepare for that is now, methodically, and with reliance on guidelines from medical and economic experts. I know our best days are still ahead, and I remain dedicated to ensuring our Commonwealth and our communities are taken care of during these uncertain times and on our road to recovery.