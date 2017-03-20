Cooking Fire Displaces Nokesville Family

Prince William Fire and Rescue Units were dispatched to a structure fire in a one story single-family home located in the 11900 block of Bluegrass Court in Nokesville, Thursday, Mar. 16 at 6:26 p.m.

“Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed smoke showing from the front of the home,” said Kim Hylander, Communications Specialist for Prince William Fire & Rescue.

As firefighters made entry, they discovered heavy fire in the kitchen that had extended to the entire first floor and the attic. Firefighters initiated fire attack and extinguished the fire.

The home sustained extensive damage estimated at $325,000 according to the Fire Marshal’s Office. A Building Inspector has posted the home unsafe.

Red Cross was on scene to assist the family displaced by the fire, which included five adults, one child and their pets.

The origin and cause of the fire was a cooking fire on a kitchen stove top, which has been determined as accidental.

Prince William County Fire & Rescue Chief Kevin McGee urges residents to take the necessary precautions when cooking. Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries.

“These fires are preventable by simply being more attentive when using cooking materials and equipment,” McGee said.

Prince William Fire & Rescue has provided the following advice on preventing cooking fires, called “Look When You Cook:”

Stay in the area of the cooking equipment when you are frying, grilling, broiling, boiling or microwaving food.

If you must leave the area, turn off the equipment.

When simmering, baking or roasting, check it frequently and use a timer as a reminder.

Keep cooking areas clean and clear of any and all combustibles, e.g. potholders, towels, rag, and food packaging.

In addition, Chief McGee would like to remind residents that working smoke alarms save lives. More information is available at www.pwcgov.org/SmokeAlarms.

“You double your chances of surviving a home fire with working smoke alarms compared to homes without working smoke alarms,” McGee said.

