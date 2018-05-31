Copper Fixtures Stolen from Bristow Home

Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary in the 8100 block of Devlin Road in Bristow.

According to a resident, the incident occurred between April 25 and 8 a.m. May 25.

“The investigation revealed that there were no signs of forced entry into the residence,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said. “Copper fixtures were reported missing.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.