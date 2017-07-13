Corey Stewart Announces ‘Vicious, Ruthless Campaign’ for Senate

Corey Stewart announced his run for senate, July 13, at his Prince William home, saying “I’m going to run the most vicious, ruthless campaign against Tim Kaine.”

Corey Stewart, Chairman At-large for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, who just recently completed a fairly successful run to be the Republican candidate for Virginia Governor, used fighting words to announce his run for the U.S. Senate, challenging Democrat Tim Kaine.

Stewart proposed he would not be “holding back any punches” and said he was “disgusted” when George H. W. Bush had promised “a kinder, gentler nation.”

Stewart noted that he filed the paperwork last night, making the run official.

Stewart said while he does not want to take anything away from Republican Ed Gillespie’s Governor’s run, he was eager to get get back in the ring, even as the election is not until November 2018.

Stewart said he was motivated by his successful run against Gillespie, in which though he fell short, he won most of western Virginia and even parts of Northern Virginia he did not expect to take. He also said he felt liberated by President Trump’s style, speaking candidly, and not having to be a “stuffy Republican.”

Stewart, who once served as Trump’s Virginia campaign manager, once again that he was “Trump before Trump.”

He said that he wants to be the kind of senator who will support the president’s agenda. He wants to promote jobs, especially where they are scarce, not just in Virginia, but across the entire nation. He also wants to be one of the more conservative supporters the Republican healthcare bill and repeal of ObamaCare.

He noted the sharp difference between himself and Sen. Kaine, who greatly opposes Trump’s agenda.

“[He’s doing] everything in his power to stop the President of the United States from making American great again,” said Stewart.

Stewart is betting on Virginians supporting a more brazen, more conservative Republican in a state that is very divided. Democrats have controlled the senate, while Republicans have been taken the house.

He would also be facing off against Kaine, who gained notoriety when running for vice president alongside Hillary Clinton, last year.

In Prince William County, Stewart won 60 percent of the Republican vote, but he had difficulty gaining the support of his own board of supervisors. Nonetheless, his message resonated with conservatives.

