CVS Pharmacy, Gainesville to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to Seniors

CVS Pharmacies will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65-years or older at stores around the country, this week, including in Gainesville, Virginia.

Other Northern Virginia locations include Alexandria, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Leesburg, Stafford and Warrenton.

People can try to schedule their appointments now. All appointments must be scheduled online at CVS.com or the CVS app. Here is the specific COVID-19 appointment link. If a person does not have internet access, they can call 1-800-SHOP-CVS, said a CVS spokesperson.

Appointments will be filled on a first come first served basis.CVS will not be accepting walk-ins, nor will the pharmacists schedule appointments via visits or over the phone. If people call the store to make an appointment they can select a COVID-19 help line option.

Vaccinations will begin on Friday, February 12, at all of the 36 Virginia CVS Pharmacy locations that will be receiving the vaccine. However, the vaccine will not necessarily be administered at the store at McGraw’s Corner Drive off Lee Highway.

“We are not providing exact store locations as they will change frequently due to supply,” said Amy Thibault, Sr. Manager of Corporate Communications for CVS Pharmacies.

Thibault, said the state of Virginia asked CVS to open their scheduling system early for those who pre-registered for a vaccination through their local department of health.

“We have accommodated this request and Virginians who pre-registered can now look for available appointments in our system,” she said.

However, CVS will start vaccinating others not in the system this week. “Beginning on Thursday, February 11, anyone over the age of 65+ – regardless of whether they have pre-registered with their local health department- will be able to look for appointments,” Thibault said.

CVS will accept people scheduling either their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine. They are not administering Pfizer vaccinations.

CVS is acquiring its vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, therefore will not negatively affect the number of vaccines available via local health departments.

There is no cost for the vaccination to the individual or that person’s health insurance. One does not need even need health insurance to qualify.

