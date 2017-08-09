D.C. Man Arrested for Assault & Battery on LEO at Jiffy Lube Live

Police arrested Matthew Scoot Cunningham, 31, of Washington, D.C., Sunday, following an incident the night before at the Florida Georgia Line concert at Jiffy Lube Live.

Police charged Cunningham with with three counts of assault & battery on a LEO, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication.

August 5 at 9:18 p.m., officers with the Prince William County Police Department and deputies with the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office were working an off-duty detail assignment at Jiffy Lube Live located at 7800 Cellar Door Drive in Bristow when they took an intoxicated man into custody.

As officers were attempting to process the accused, he kicked and spat on the officers and deputies.

“The accused became increasing combative and was eventually escorted away from the concert,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

No injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, the accused, identified as Matthew Scott Cunningham, was arrested on August. 6

A court date has been set for September 11, 2017. He is being held without bond.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty. This article was derived from a crime report released by the Prince William Police, August 9, 2017.

