Damaged Door Indicates Attempted Burglary in Nokesville

Returning home Monday night, Nokesville residents found that the rear door to their home on Middlebrooke Terrace had been damaged. Believing it to be a break in, they called the police.

Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 10100 block of Middlebrooks Terrace in Nokesville to investigate an attempted burglary, May 29 around 11 p.m.

“The homeowner reported that sometime between 2 p.m. on May 26 and 10:50 p.m. on May 29, entry was attempted into the residence through a rear door, which was found damaged,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus.

No entry was made into the residence and no property was reported missing.

