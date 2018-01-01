Dangerous Sub-Zero Temperatures Expected in DMV this Week

Northern Virginia should expect a big chill Jan. 1 into Jan. 2, accompanied by dangerous wind chills that are expected to bring with them sub-zero temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issues a “Hazardous Weather Outlook” for the area, which includes Northern Virginia, the D.C. Metro Area, and parts of Maryland along the Chesapeake Bay.

The freezing cold weather is set to sweep in Monday afternoon and stay into the night. Winds could make the temperature dip below zero Fahrenheit. According to the National Weather Service, Wind Chill Advisories may be needed Monday night for the potential of sub-zero winds, which can cause hypothermia and frostbite.

Sub-zero wind chills are expected again Tuesday morning. They will likely return from Thursday night through Friday night as well, and additional Wind Chill Advisories may be required. Gale warnings may be issued Thursday night.

A snow storm may come into the region on Wednesday night into Thursday, but it is more likely to hit Southern Maryland and not reach Northern Virginia.

The lowest temperature for the week, 3 degrees Fahrenheit, which is expected on Friday. Lows are below freezing throughout the week.

Residents are on the lookout to see if public schools will be delayed or closed. So far, no weather-related delays have been issues by Prince William County Schools.

Check with your employers or schools throughout the week to keep abreast of closures and delays.

More information on this week’s weather at National Weather Service 7-Day Forecast.

If you are going out, bundle up! Keep pets inside as much as possible.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.