Daniel Gade Wins Republican Nomination for Virginia’s U.S. Senate Seat

Daniel M. Gade won the Republican nomination to run against incumbent Sen. Mark Warner-D to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate. That election will be on Nov. 3.

Daniel Gade won with 67.47% of the vote in a three-way race. Alissa Baldwin won 18.1% and Thomas Speciale II won 14.43%.

Gade ran on protecting individual liberties, such as free speech, living in accordance with religious principles, and the right to bear arms. He believes in maintaining a strong national defense but says he is “opposed to the open-ended commitment of troops around the world.”

He would promote a free market system with low business taxes and decreased regulations. He believes in limiting the influence of the federal government on the states.

Gade is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, professor, and public policy leader with more than 20 years of military service. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. He graduated from West Point in 1997.

In 2004, his unit deployed for Iraq and he led a unit of 150 soldiers on a combat missions. He was wounded twice and his entire right leg was amputated.

Not letting his disability stop him, Gade then earned a Masters of Public Administration and a PhD in public administration and policy. He served in President George W. Bush’s administration, working on veterans issues.

He competes in mountain biking and cross fit and won Ironman 70.3 World Championships in the paratriathlon category.

