Del. Lee Carter Announces Run for Governor

Manassas, VA – Delegate Lee Carter formally announced he’s running for the 2021 Democratic nomination for Governor of Virginia, Friday. Lee Carter represents the 50th District, which includes Bristow and the City of Manassas.

Carter announcement comes on a day in which Virginians are experiencing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections, mounting bills, devastating evictions, and political leadership that’s largely unresponsive to the concerns of poor and working-class people.

Since his election to the House of Delegates in 2017, Carter has introduced legislation to reform the workers’ compensation system, allow teachers to strike, repeal the anti-worker “right to work” law, legalize cannabis, end cash bail, and abolish the death penalty. Amongst Carter’s bills that Governor Northam have signed into law are a ban on strip searches of children, the establishment of worker cooperatives as legal entities in Virginia, and a $50/month cap on copays for insulin products – which goes into effect today.

“For too long, we’ve listened to career politicians and pundits tell us that there is no other way,” Delegate Carter said in his launch video. “But no more. In this primary we can finally pick a Governor that will fight for the rest of us.”

“For the teachers and nurses. For shipbuilders and students struggling to make tuition. For everyone with a stack of bills on the kitchen table waiting to get paid. I’m running for Governor so the rest of us can finally get what we need and deserve,” said Carter.

