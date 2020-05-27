Del. Roem Announces Completion of Route 28 Corridor Improvement Study in Yorkshire

MANASSAS – Delegate Danica Roem (D-13th) announced Tuesday the completion of the Route 28 (Centreville Road) Corridor Improvement Study conducted in the City of Manassas Park and Yorkshire portion of Prince William County.

The study, administered by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), examined innovative intersection designs that could make commutes safer and quicker along the Virginia State Route 28 corridor between Blooms Quarry Lane in the City of Manassas Park and the Bull Run bridge at the Prince William/Fairfax County Line.

VDOT recommended in the study installing a series of R-CUTs at intersections along the 2.1-mile corridor along with a raised median and continuous sidewalk connecting to Fairfax County. The study administratively implements HJ 68 (2018) and HB 2466 (2019), legislation introduced by Delegate Roem.

“When I first ran for office in 2017, no major changes had been made to Route 28 in the 13th District since the mid-1980s despite Prince William County’s population growing by more than 300,000 people since then,” said Roem. “This has resulted in chronic back-ups and unsafe driving conditions for residents, commuters and first responders. Throughout my time in office, I’ve made fixing Route 28 my top priority. With the completion of this study, we now have an actionable plan to make my constituents’ commutes safer and quicker along Route 28 in Manassas Park and Yorkshire.”

Delegate Roem and her team worked with VDOT Secretary Shannon Valentine and Deputy Secretary Nick Donohue as well as Helen Cuervo, Dic Burke and Aleksandra Tuliszka from VDOT’s Northern Virginia District during her first term to create this study. Terrell Hughes, Assistant Planning Director, led the study efforts for VDOT.

To ensure a collaborative and transparent process with the public, VDOT and Delegate Roem held two joint public information meetings in fall 2019 to solicit feedback from residents, business owners, commuters and the greater community. These meetings were held before the start of data collection for the study and after study data were measured to present congestion relief and safety recommendations to the public for feedback. VDOT provided two interactive surveys to participants and received more than 1,300 responses from people offering feedback on their preferred designs for improving the corridor.

The public can access the final report, survey results and additional information about the study at virginiadot.org/ centrevilleroadstudy.

