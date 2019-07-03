Democrats to Hold Vigil Against Treatment of Detained Immigrant Children

The Democratic Immigrant Caucus, in collaboration with Lights For Liberty nationwide event, is organizing a rally and vigil to protest the inhumane policies and treatment of freedom-seeking families from Central America and other countries.

The caucus will hold a rally and vigil against immigrant children’s detention and family separation, July 12 at 4-9 p.m. at the Harris Pavilion at 9201 Center Street in Manassas, Virginia.

“We have all followed the media reports about Homestead, Brownesville, Clint, and MacAllen, where children are kept in cages/tents and under substandard conditions without access to schooling, adequate nutrition or basic hygiene. We want to take a stand and unite in our diversity to say enough is enough. No more family separations and no more detention centers with camp-like conditions”

“We are inviting immigrant organizations, elected officials and candidates for office as well as religious leaders from a variety of faiths to join us in a rally, program/vigil to honor the dead children as well as the children and families now in detention or waiting at the border. It is our hope that this will be a powerful demonstration of love and compassion.”

“By taking a stand we express our outrage with the current zero tolerance regulations, family separation, travel ban and inhumane conditions at the border and in our detention centers.”

“We hope to see you July 12 in Manassas.”

For more information please contact Elisabet Michaelsen (Chair) of the Democratic Immigrant Caucus at elisabetmichaelsen@gmail.com.

