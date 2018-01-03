Dog Deters Burglar in Nokesville

A Nokesville home was broken into Tuesday, but officers believe the family dog deterred further entry into the home.

Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 14500 block of Stephen Street in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a burglary, Jan. 2 at 4:45 p.m.

The homeowner reported to police that the burglary occurred sometime between 12:10 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“The investigation revealed that entry was made into an attached garage through an unsecured door,” said police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus.

A door in the garage leading to the interior of the home was found damaged. It appears a dog inside of the residence may have deterred any further entry into the interior of the home.

No property was reported missing.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

