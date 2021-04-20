Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Answers Your Questions in 1st District Tele-townhall

Here is a Q&A with Virginia State Vaccine Coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula courtesy of U.S. Congressional Representative Rob Wittman (R-Virginia’s 1st District). Wittman hosted a teletownhall meeting last week in which he invited Dr. Avula to answer some of his constituents questions regarding the vaccine. 1. Dr. Avula’s thoughts on the pause of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine in Virginia: “There were 6 adverse reactions out of the about 6.8 million doses administered of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to date. This is a remarkably low number, but enough of a pattern to take a closer look. The public trust in the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out is important, which means we need to pause in the administration of this vaccine, look at the data, and give a recommendation. This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working. We look forward to a thorough review by federal health officials. Meantime, we will continue Virginia’s vaccine rollout at this time with the other two authorized vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna.” – Dr. Avula 2. “Why are we not testing people for the antibodies for COVID-19 before they receive the vaccine?” – Cheryl The vaccine is incredibly effective, even with the circulating variants, Moderna and Pfizer are more than 90% effective. This means that there are still people who could potentially get COVID-19, but the good news is that the vaccine is almost 100% against death and is extremely effective against hospitalization.” – Dr. Avula “There are long-term studies currently underway to determine how long antibodies actually last. Given that COVID-19 has only been around for a little over a year at this point, we don’t know what kind of long lasting immunity there is. An antibody test will tell you the presence of antibodies, but not necessarily the amount or robustness of your immune response…There is a subset of people who have had long-term effects after getting COVID-19, and receiving the vaccine has actually eliminated many of these long-term effects…There are many benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine even if you have had COVID-19.” – Dr. Avula 3. “Is there any information for people who have been vaccinated, but can still get COVID-19 and transmit COVID-19?” – Jennifer “The CDC sent out information based on data collected since the beginning of the vaccine administration, that people who have been fully vaccinated very likely can’t be a carrier and can’t transmit COVID-19, which is really good news. The vaccine is incredibly effective, even with the circulating variants, Moderna and Pfizer are more than 90% effective. This means that there are still people who could potentially get COVID-19, but the good news is that the vaccine is almost 100% against death and is extremely effective against hospitalization.” – Dr. Avula 4. “Do you have any advice for people who feel hesitant about getting the COVID-19 Vaccine?” – Jimmy “There are several things we can do. We can put more information out there where people have questions about the vaccine. We can show people the very low rates of adverse reactions, and that the CDC is doing what it is supposed to do when there are adverse reactions, exactly like they did with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Leaders must communicate and be more mobile with their communities to reach those individuals who still have lingering questions about the vaccine. We have had great success in churches and places of worship in offering their sites to help with the vaccination efforts. This will need to be a multi-pronged approach.” – Representative Rob Wittman “It is important to leverage faith communities, and trusted individuals in order to help those who still have hesitancy about receiving the vaccine. People put great trust in their primary care providers as well, and the more vaccines that go out through those methods could help reassure people of the need to get the COVID-19 vaccine.” – Dr. Avula 5. “People who have been vaccinated or have had COVID-19 feel as though they don’t need to wear a mask anymore. Why is it important to still wear a mask?” – Jill “Where masks are worn more consistently, transmission rates are significantly lower. We still point to the facts on how the disease is transmitting, and we are still seeing new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia everyday. That can only be stopped by wearing masks and social distancing as well as getting the vaccine. Virginia is going to be cautious in moving forward – we are seeing plateaued case rates in the recent weeks. At this point, we are at 38% of the population that has received one dose – I would really urge people to continue wearing masks and distancing and getting the COVID-19 vaccine until we see a big change.” – Dr. Avula 6. “Is there any plan to vaccine students in high schools that are 16 and older?” “We are still waiting on approval for adolescence 12 and up, but the Pfizer vaccine is approved for adolescents 16 and older. We are doing a lot of vaccinations on college campuses. High schools can become certified CDC vaccination sites – some within Virginia are having this discussion. I would encourage school systems who are interested in doing that to contact their local health department.” – Dr. Avula Did you miss my call? Friend – Did you miss my call? 