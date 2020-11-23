Drivers on I-66 East Must Exit at Route 29 Gainesville to Reach Prince William Parkway through Dec. 4

FAIRFAX: I-66 East drivers headed to Exit 44 (Route 234 Bypass/Prince William Parkway) will be detoured to use Exit 43A-B (Route 29 Gainesville) to reach the Prince William Parkway through Dec. 4 due to Transform 66 Outside the Beltway construction activities that require closing direct access from I-66 East to Exit 44.

During this period, these drivers will take Exit 43A-B, stay to the left in the extended collector-distributor lane, and follow signs to Prince William Parkway.

Drivers from Route 29 heading to I-66 East will also use the extended collector-distributor lane before merging onto I-66 East immediately prior to Exit 44.