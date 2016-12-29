Driver in Haymarket Crash Falsifies Police Report

Haymarket Police charged a 39-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man from Castleton following an accident in the area of Washington Street and Jefferson Street Dec. 19.

Police initially responded to a personal injury crash involving two vehicles.

“On arrival and over the course of the investigation, it was determined that the at-fault vehicle had switched drivers after the crash,” Police Chief Eric Noble said.

The male driver was charged with “Driving Suspended” and “Failure to Obey a Red Light;” the female passenger, who switched to the driver’s seat, was charged with “False Report to a Police Officer.”

