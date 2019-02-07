Ebert Will Not Seek Reelection as Prince William’s Commonwealth Attorney

By Prince William County Government

Paul Ebert, Virginia’s longest-serving Commonwealth’s Attorney with more than 50 years of service, recently announced that he will not seek reelection in 2019.

“Due to some recent health challenges, I have decided that, after more than a half-century of service upholding the laws of our Commonwealth, I am going to enjoy my family and friends and maybe get in a little fishing,” Ebert said.

During his tenure serving the citizens of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, Ebert advocated in the courtroom and the Virginia General Assembly for the rights of crime victims and their families. Ebert fought against violent crimes, crimes against children, illegal gang activity, narcotics trafficking, elder abuse, and drunk driving. Ebert is perhaps best known for his experience and expertise in investigating and prosecuting homicide cases, particularly death-penalty cases.

Ebert, who was appointed by multiple courts to serve as special prosecutor in more than 30 jurisdictions throughout Virginia, is the recipient of many local, state and national honors and awards including:

Professionalism Award from both the Prince William County and Virginia State Bar Associations

Outstanding Virginia Prosecutor Award from the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys

Trial Advocacy Excellence Award from the National Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation

Lifetime Achievement Award from the Virginia Homicide Investigators’ Association

Outstanding Service Award from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police

Northern Virginia Victim Assistance Coalition Champion Award

Outstanding Advocacy by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

National McGruff House Network for Outstanding Service on behalf of Children and Youth

Robert F. Horan Award for Outstanding Virginia Prosecutor

Homicide Investigator of the Year Award from Virginia Homicide Investigator’s Association

Greater Manassas Area Good Scouter Award

Recognized by the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Appreciation for vital partnership in the Virginia Sniper Prosecution Task Force

FBI National Academy Associates, West Virginia Chapter, Training Session for presentation at the Major Crime Scene Management Training

Induction into America’s Prosecutor’s Home Run Hitters Club

Recipient of Director’s Award from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, for outstanding contribution and invaluable assistance towards solving the Sniper Investigation

Recipient of Leaders in the Law Award, Virginia Lawyer’s Weekly

Certificate of Appreciation, Virginia State Bar, Fifty Years of Service

Ebert was a founding member and first Chairman of the Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Services Council. He has also served as the President of the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys, President of the Prince William County Bar Association and Chairman of the Virginia State Bar Criminal Law Section Board of Governors.

The Virginia General Assembly recently commended Ebert for dedicating more than 50 years of his life to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Ebert earned an undergraduate degree in business administration from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg and a law degree from The George Washington University School of Law in Washington, D.C.

Ebert practiced law privately for several years before he became a part-time Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney. In1968, he became Virginia’s youngest elected Commonwealth’s Attorney.

According to his office, Ebert enjoyed widespread, bipartisan support throughout his career, and he plans to use his experience to works as a legal consultant throughout the state.

