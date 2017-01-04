Electrical Fire Damages Haymarket Home

Fire and Rescue crews arrived at a single family home located in the 3800 block of Delashmutt Drive in Haymarket 8:37 a.m. Dec. 31 to observe a fire in a second floor bathroom.

“The fire had extended to the attic and the floor between the kitchen and the bathroom,” Department of Fire & Rescue Communications Specialist Kim Y. Hylander said. “Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.”

No one was home at the time of the fire.

“A passerby noticed the fire and called 911,” Hylander said.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire, which originated in a second floor bathroom, was electrical and accidental.

Preliminary damages are estimated at $25,000.

