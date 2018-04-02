Electronics, Jewelry Stolen from Bristow Residence

Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 11700 block of Alexander Hays Road in Bristow (20136) to investigate a burglary, April 1 at 6:45 p.m.

The homeowner reported to police that the burglary occurred between 12:30 p.m. on March 23 and 6:30 p.m. on April 1.

“The investigation revealed that entry was made into the home through a basement window that was found damaged,” police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.

Electronics, jewelry, gaming accessories, a firearm, and other property were reported missing.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.