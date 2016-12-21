Electronics Stolen from Bristow Home

Prince William County Police are investigating a residential burglary, which occurred in the 10000 block of Pentland Hills Way in Bristow.

According to the homeowner, the incident occurred between 10:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 5:30 a.m. Dec. 19.

“The investigation revealed that entry was made into the home through a garage door,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said. “A desktop computer, laptop computer, and a GoPro camera were reported missing.”

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

