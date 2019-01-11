UPDATE: Haymarket Missing Endangered, Female Teen Found Deceased

UPDATE: Prince William Police are reporting that Karissa Banker, 16, who had been missing from Haymarket since Thursday afternoon, has been located deceased.

Officer Nathan Probus said there is ” no cause for public concern,” and “no belief there was foul play.”

Police are not releasing further details at this time.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Karissa Banker. Karissa, who identifies as “Kris”, was last seen this afternoon by family members between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. inside of the family home located in the 15400 block of Admiral Baker Circle in the Haymarket area of Prince William County.

Kris is believed to have left the residence under voluntarily circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies as being endangered. Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Karissa “Kris” Banker is described as a white female, 16 years of age, 5’00”-5’04″, 130-140 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair. Kris was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie with a gear design and black pants with a chain.

