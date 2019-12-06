Extraordinary Bristow Family Affected by House Fire

The community is once again rallying around an exceptional Bristow family whose love and generosity is unmatched.

Wednesday afternoon, the Rancourt’s family home went up in flames. It is unfathomable that it happened to a family of nine who adopted several severally ill children and provided them life-saving medical care.

Their youngest daughter had just survived an extremely complicated heart surgery when this tragedy happened.

The Rancourts faced every parent’s worst nightmare more than once. They did so out of a sense of love and dedication to living their faith.

GoFundMe page for the Rancourt’s

In 2014, I covered a story on how the community came together to surprise 5-year-old Lily Rancourt with Christmas carols at her door and a singing Elsa of Disney’s Frozen courtesy of the Sweet Julia Grace Foundation.

After losing one child to illness, the Rancourt’s chose to help other children, and adopted Lily from China. Lily had a serious congenital heart defect. She was born with a heart that was upside down, backwards and on the wrong side of her body.

The family prayed for her, but also sought the best medical care, and Lily received one of the most complicated pediatric heart transplants every performed in the U.S. Adopting Lily from China, literally saved her life.

In 2016, Lily ran alongside her mom and dad in the Children’s National Health Systems’ “Race for Every Child” fundraiser. In 2017, she was the face of the Children’s National Health Systems’ National Capital of Caring advertising campaign.

Knowing they could save sick children when no one else would, the Rancourts adopted more children in need of serious medical care, most recently, their daughter Luna.

According to family friend Kim Sanford, who started a GoFundMe page for the family, the Rancourts have spent the past months caring for their youngest child, Luna, who was also in critical condition.

Like Lily, Luna suffers from a serious form of congenital heart disease that required an extremely complex surgery. Emily took Luna to a specialized hospital in California for surgery she could not have receive anywhere else. They been living there since September.

Luna was transferred to the D.C. area, Thursday, allowing the family be together again for Christmas, but Luna is still struggling.

“Luna is far from recovered from her open heart surgery. Yesterday (Thursday, Dec. 5) we took a medical flight from coast to coast, and she was admitted to the Children’s National Hospital Cardiac Intensive Care Unit,” said Emily. “Her surgery at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford was 9/18, and she had sub-optimal results.”

This all coincided with the unthinkable happening on Wednesday when their Bristow home went up in flames.

The damage was significant enough to displace them. It also completely destroyed their van, their only vehicle that could seat the whole family. Sanford said that nonetheless, they are “rejoicing” to all be alive and to have lost only things.

Before the insurance money is allotted, the Rancourts need some help. The initial costs are staggering.

If anyone can help this wonderful family, it would greatly be appreciated! Any funds raised in excess of the family needs will be donated to the Wholehearted Foundation.

So far $18,000+ has been raised to help the family through Sandford’s GoFundMe campaign. Please keep the good will going!

Right now the family is holding off on accepting donations of clothing and toys until they rent an apartment and specify their needs. If someone has a vehicle, they would greatly appreciate it!

Those wishing to provide a vehicle, can call Leann Hendrix at 804-357-5676. She lives on Comfort Circle in Bristow.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.