Fairfax Police Arrest 30 Accused Child Predators in Online Sting

Detectives from our Fairfax Police Department Major Crimes and Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureaus arrested 30 men earlier this month during Operation COVID Crackdown – an online sting that sought to identify and apprehend predators who use the internet to exploit children.

In each case, offenders used online platforms to initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children. When each of the suspects arrived at agreed upon locations, detectives took them into custody. The men, who ranged in age from 20 to 74, were charged with a combined 68 felonies.

Row 1 from left to right:

Cesar Vales II, 29, of Manassas, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Halmar Lizama Henriquez, 26, of no fixed address, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Juan Moreno Colindres, 65, of Maryland, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Moises Aguilar Cano, 36, of Manassas, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Renzo Portal, 26, of Centreville, charged with solicitation of a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution Zachary Kearns, 31, of Oakton, charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

Row 2 from left to right

Carlos Deras Lopez, 30, of Alexandria, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Franklin Galvez, 25, of Maryland, charged with solicitation of a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution Jose Argueta Amaya, 32, of West Virginia, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Mohamed Mansaray, 23, of Alexandria, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Pedro Gonzalez, 50, of Fairfax, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Yuson Joshi, 27, of Woodbridge, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

Row 3 from left to right:

Carlos Giron-Reyes, 22, of Woodbridge, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Eric Womack, 36, of Washington D.C., charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Jean Pardo Pesantes, 22, of Maryland, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Jose Mejia Carabantes, 36, of Fairfax, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Nelson Sosa Grande, 38, of Fairfax, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Xavier Jackson, 24, of Springfield, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

Row 4 from left to right:

Alfonso Diaz-Martinez, 36, of Sterling, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Concepcion Gonzalez, 38, of Reston, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Japher Flores Arriaza, 20, of Fairfax, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Kumar Bhandari, 37, of Annandale, was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Nelson Diaz Ramos, 32, of Annandale, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Tod Rehm, 74, of Fairfax, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

Row 5 from left to right:

Adam Wheeling, 26, of Haymarket, was charged with four counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Christopher Barnard, 27, of Burke, was charged with solicitation of a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution James Rosenberger, 28, of Warrenton, was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Kirrolos Guirguis, 25, of Herndon, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Naga Bollina, 42, of Ashburn, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Thomas Kuglin, 39, of Chantilly, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

School closures and the implementation of distance learning have increased many children’s online presence and inadvertently placed them at higher risk of exploitation. Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to prevent the use of age-inappropriate sites or platforms. Children should be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves. Additional internet safety information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can be found here.

“Our detectives have remained vigilant and they recognized the increased threat posed by online predators in recent weeks,” said Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander, Major Crimes. “I commend their ability to adapt during this unprecedented public health pandemic and to do so in the interest of protecting our children and bringing justice to those who commit these repugnant crimes.”

Anyone with information regarding other cases involving the exploitation of children or human trafficking is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

