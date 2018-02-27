False Bomb Threat Communicated to Covington-Harper Elementary

Officers responded to the Covington-Harper Elementary School located at 2500 River Heritage Blvd in Dumfries to investigate a bomb threat, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

“School staff reported to police that a note threatening to bomb the school was found written in a bathroom stall around 1:50 p.m.,” said police spokesperson Nathan Probus. “Students, faculty, and staff were immediately evacuated from the building as a precaution.”

After a search of the property and surrounding area with the assistance of police K-9 units from Prince William Police and Virginia State Police, officers determined that the threat was not credible.

Upon further investigation today, a School Resource Officer identified the suspect involved as an 11-year-old male student. Following the investigation, the officer obtained a petition for the student who was served and released back to the custody of a family member.

Charged on February 27:

An 11-year-old male of Woodbridge was charged with knowingly communicating a false threat to bomb.

His court date is pending. He was released into the custody of a family member.

