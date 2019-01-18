Family Medical Practice, Dominion Internal Medicine, Expands to Serve More Patients

Lisa Springer has practiced medicine in Fauquier since 1988. She recently joined a local primary care, Dominion Internal Medicine.

Ms. Springer has joined its practice as a family nurse practitioner. She is a Marshall, Virginia, native, and has practiced medicine since graduating in 1998 with a Master’s degree from Shenandoah University.

“I am truly vested in helping people be the best they can be for themselves and those they share life with,” says Springer. “I enjoy working with every age group from newborn to the elderly. I believe we have much to learn from every person – and that there is positivity in every situation, no matter how difficult.”

Springer’s enthusiasm and positivity is a good fit for the practice. She says that she is committed to helping her community in any way that she can.

“She’s a wonderful addition to our group, and will serve the needs of the community with compassion and integrity,” says Dr. Michael Ackerman.

Springer has three older children and enjoys cooking and spending time in the great outdoors. Her favorite pastime is mountain fishing and she has an interest in Civil War history.

Dominion Internal Medicine was established in January 2013 by Dr. Michael Ackerman, Dr. Jennifer Ackerman and Dr. Robert Lin. Dominion Internal Medicine serves Fauquier and surrounding counties as a primary care physician group for adults, adolescents and senior citizens. By focusing on preventative medicine and giving their undivided attention during appointments, patients receive well-rounded care. www. dominioninternalmedicine.com

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.