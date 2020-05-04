Fatal Crash in Woodbridge Kills Pedestrian

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 1 at 2:24 p.m. investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Cardinal Drive and Swan Way in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

“The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2007 Lexus IS 250 was traveling eastbound on Cardinal Drive when the vehicle left the roadway in the above area and struck a pedestrian who was walking her dog on the sidewalk,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

The striking vehicle remained on scene. The driver was transported to an area hospital for precautionary reasons where she was treated and released.

The pedestrian was flown to an area hospital where she later died on May 3, as a result of her injuries sustained during the crash.

Alcohol or drug use were not factors in the collision. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Deborah Lynn Tabot, 50, of Woodbridge.

The driver of the 2007 Lexus IS 250 was identified as a 19-year-old woman of Woodbridge

