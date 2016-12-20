Fire Claims Bristow Garage

A fire ripped through the attached garage of a single family home, located in the 9900 block of Linton Hall Road in Bristow, Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival at the scene, Fire and Rescue crews observed fire showing from an attached garage that had extended into the home.

“Fire and rescue units began suppression and extinguished the fire,” spokesperson Kim Y. Hylander said. “The fire started on the front of the home near a trash can; the cause is undetermined.”

Two adults and three children, who were home at the time of the fire, were assisted by Red Cross.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $150,000; building officials posted the home unsafe.

