Fire Extinguishers Discharged in Gainesville Store Burglary

Officers responded to the old Super Value store located at 7471 Somerset Crossing Drive in Gainesville to investigate a burglary, April 18 at 10 a.m.

“The investigation revealed that a lock on a rear door was missing,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “Several fire extinguishers were found discharged inside of the business.”

The property manager reported to police that the business was burglarized sometime between March 20 and April 18.

The investigation continues.

