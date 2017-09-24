Fire in Gainesville Townhouse Relocates Family

Prince William Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire located in the 6800 block of Avalon Isle Way in Gainesville, Thursday at 6 a.m., according to a Fire & Rescue spokesperson.

“Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire emitting from the rear of the home that had extended to the side,” said Fire & Rescue Communications Specialist, Kim Hylander. “Firefighters initiated suppression and immediately extinguished the fire.”

Awakened by the sound of breaking glass, the homeowner discovered fire in the rear of the home and immediately began safely evaluating all family members. No injuries were reported.

According to Hylander, the home experienced moderate damage at an estimated cost of $200,000. The building official has posted that the home is unsafe.

Red Cross was on the scene to assist the occupants who were displaced by the fire, two adults and one child.

The Fire Marshall’s Office is currently investigating the fire.

