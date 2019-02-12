UPDATED: Fire Marshal Arrests Local Man for Arson in Manassas, Bristow

UPDATED, Feb. 13 at 11:40 a.m. – Suspect formerly pled insanity for killing a police officer.

The Prince William Fire Marshal arrested a Woodbridge man, last week, for arson of a Manassas property and attempted burning of Manassas of a second property in Bristow.

The man, Kashif Bashir, was previously released after killing a Alexandria Police Officer six years ago.

Fire investigators from the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office arrived at Winged Elm Circle in Manassas, Feb. 6, to investigate a fire that appeared to be suspicious.

“During the investigation, a separate location, in Bristow, was identified,” said Prince William Fire Department spokeswoman Kim Hylander. “Based on the evidence and investigation at both scenes, a suspect was identified.”

An accelerant detection K-9 from the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) assisted in obtaining the search warrants. And on Feb. 7, in collaboration with Prince William County Police officers and detectives’ search, warrants were executed and the suspect was interviewed.

The Fire Marshal arrested the suspect, identified as Kashif Bashir, without incident, early morning on Feb. 8. Bashir received multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incidents.

Kashif Bashir, 33, of Woodbridge, Virginia was charged with:

18.2-77 Burning or destroying dwelling house, etc. (Felony);

18.2-26 / 18.2-81 Attempted burning personal property (>$500) (Felony);

18.2-308.1:1 Two count of possession of firearm by person acquitted by reason of insanity.

Bashir’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8, 2019. He is being held without bond.

Bashir Shot Alexandria Officer

This is not Bashir’s first serious offense. In 2013, Bashir shot an Alexandria motorcycle officer, after stalking a woman, and “led authories on a 100 mph chase into Fairfax County” according to the Washington Post.

Bashir, a former cab driver was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2014. In 2017, Alexandria Circuit Court Judge James C. Clark ruled he could live on his own, provided he stays on his medication, see a therapist, not operate a motor vehicle and remain 50 miles from his Woodbridge apartment.

