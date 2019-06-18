Fire Marshal Determines Lightning Ignited Gainesville Structure Fire

Prince William Fire & Rescue dispatched units to the 7000 block of Logos Way in Gainesville for a report of a structure on fire, Monday at 7:03 p.m.

According to PW Fire & Rescue, crews arrived on the scene to find Trans Auto Dynamics heavily involved in the fire leading to the roof collapsing.

Defensive operations kept the fire in check.

No injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, the Fire Marshal’s Office determined a lightning strike ignited the fire. Will update should we receive more details.

