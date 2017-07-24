Fire and Rescue Battle Bristow Fires

Fire and Rescue units responded to two fires in Bristow Friday.

Firefighters fought a structure fire in a two-story single-family home, located in the 12000 block of Bolter Lane in Bristow, at 1:35 p.m. July 21.

“Fire and rescue crews observed fire in the rear of the home on the second floor deck,” Communications Specialist Kim Y. Hylander said. “Firefighters immediately extinguished the fire that caused minor damage to the deck and siding but no extension into the home.”

Crews reported no injuries and determined the cause to be accidental due to the improper disposal of smoking materials on the rear deck of the house.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages were estimated at $7,500.

Units were also dispatched 7:03 p.m. July 21 for an apartment fire at the Regency Apartment Homes complex located in the 9900 block of Shallow Creek Loop in Bristow.

“Upon entry, fire and rescue units discovered a fire had occurred in the kitchen of a second floor apartment. The fire on the kitchen’s stovetop had extended to the kitchen cabinets,” Hylander said. “The stovetop and cabinets that were on fire had been contained and extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.”

Firefighters found no extension and reported no injuries.

“The occupants, home at the time of the fire, were alerted to the fire by the smoke alarm sounding enabling them to safely evacuate the home,” Hylander said.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $2,500.00.

Two apartments were deemed unsafe by the building official; the apartment in which the fire originated and the residence housed directly below due to water damage.

Red Cross assisted four adults and two children, who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking and has been determined as accidental.

