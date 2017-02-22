UPDATE: Fire & Rescue Crews Battle Blaze in Bristow

UPDATE Feb. 22 at 4:20 p.m.:

Prince William Fire & Rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a two-story single family home located in the 13500 block of Dodsworth Drive in Bristow at 9:03 a.m.

“Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire on the first floor in the rear of the home that had extended to the second floor,” said Kim Hylander, Communications Specialist for Prince William Fire & Rescue.

In response, Firefighters initiated an attack and quickly extinguished the fire.

The fire was first recognized by the homeowner who heard crackling sounds.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $350,600. A building Official has posted the home unsafe.

Red Cross was on the scene to assist the family of two adults, four children and one pet who were displaced by the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Prince William Fire & Rescue Chief Kevin McGee would like to use this opportunity to remind residents that working fire alarms save lives.

Place a smoke alarm on every level, including basement and bedroom levels.

Test smoke alarms monthly by pushing the test button. Use a broom if you cannot reach.

When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside.

DO NOT remove the batteries from your smoke alarms to put them in other appliances.

Replace all smoke alarms every 10 years or sooner if they don’t respond to testing. (If the batteries are unreplaceable, replace the entire alarm when chirping begins. Otherwise, change batteries once a year during daylight savings time.)

Smoke alarms should be interconnected so if one alarm sounds, they all sound.

Keep smoke alarms clean by vacuuming and/or dusting them.

Teach children what smoke alarms sound like and what to do in case the alarm sounds.

Original Post: Fire & Rescue crews have responded to a fire in a large two-story house at 13588 Dodsworth Drive in Bristow at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A second alarm was called, but at 9:52 a.m., the fire was reportedly out, and crews were searching for hot spots.

According to Communications Specialist Kim Y. Hylander, all occupants made it out of the house and are safe.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

© 2017, Jason Shaw. All rights reserved.