Fire & Rescue Responds to 2-Alarm Fire on Byrd Drive, Manassas

2 Alarm Fire on Byrd Drive

City of Manassas, VA . . . At 11:45 a.m., the City of Manassas Fire and Rescue units along with units from Prince William County and Manassas Park responded to a two-alarm fire in the 9300 block of Byrd Drive in the City of Manassas.

The center townhouse in a row of townhomes was on fire in the rear of the building and the fire spread to the two adjoining townhouses.

Fire units were able to contain the fire and subsequently put out the fire and there were no injuries.

Eight people were displaced. The Red Cross is on the scene to help these people.

Two of the homes are uninhabitable at this time. The Fire Marshal estimates damages at about $100,000 and the cause is still under investigation.

